100-year-old narrow gauge hand-crane arrives at CSMT

GBSR was a narrow gauge line owned by the princely state of Baroda, which was ruled by the Gaekwad dynasty

A 100-year-old narrow gauge hand-crane owned by the Gaekwar Baroda State Railways (GBSR), started by Maharajah Gaekwad of Baroda, has arrived at CSMT heritage park.

The locomotive, manufactured by Cowans Sheldon & Co Ltd, Carlisle, England, in 1923, was used on the Great Indian Peninsula Railway and later shifted to the Parel Locomotive Works, where it had been lying idle.

A senior railway official said that the manufacture of such cranes has now been stopped, and this is the only one in good condition in India. It will be painted in its original livery. The hand-operated railway crane, numbered 4345, was used to set right narrow gauge rail coaches after derailments.

