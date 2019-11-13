100-year-old woman dies an hour after 104-year-old husband passes away

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Chennai: A 100-year-old woman died an hour after her 104-year-old husband passed away in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district on Monday.

The couple Vetrivel, 104, and Pichayi, 100, were residents of Kuppakkudi Adi Dravidar Colony under Alangudi Taluk and had been married for 75 years, according to a report in Hindustan Times. It also said that the two were in good health.

Vetrivel complained of chest pain on Monday night after which, his relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital in Alangudi, but he was declared dead on arrival. When his mortal remains were taken back to Kuppakkudi, his wife broke down.

“Our grandma cried before our grandfather’s body and fainted. When we shook her to revive her, she did not respond. So, we called a local doctor to check her pulse. The doctor confirmed that our grandma was no more, less than an hour after our grandfather died,” said L Kumaravel, one of the grandsons of the elderly couple, was quoted as saying in the report.

Apart from 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, the couple is survived by five sons and one daughter.

