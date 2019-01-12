102 colleges across Maharashtra to be fined

national

The registration of these colleges will not be completed until they pay the penalty. In the absence of registration, verification of admissions done at these colleges will be difficult

For the first time ever, 102 colleges across the state will be fined Rs 50,000 each for not registering with the centralised admission procedure.

The list (a copy of which is with mid-day) includes names of several popular colleges such as VJTI, JBIMS, R A Podar Ayurvedic College, ICT, Government Dental College, Nair Hospital Dental College, etc.

Centralising admission processes of all professional courses, mandatory college registration will be a regular process from now on in order to confirm and verify admissions done in each colleges. The fine has been imposed by the Admission Regulatory Authority.

