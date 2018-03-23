102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor share quirky new poster

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the first look of 102 Not Out where he is laughing at Rishi Kapoor, who can be seen coming out of an eggshell

Baap Amitabh Bachchan looks cool whereas 'beta¿ Rishi Kapoor is old school in the first poster of the highly anticipated film 102 Not Out. Big B took to Twitter to share the first look of the film where he is laughing at the 'Chandni' star, who can be seen coming out of an eggshell. The veterans are such a delight to watch onscreen. Their chemistry is as palpable as it was 27 years ago when they worked in films like Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie and Kabhi Kabhie.

T 2752 - Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL!

Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment



"T 2752 - Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL! Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment COME ONNNNNN .. !!!" the 'Thugs of Hindostan star captioned the image.

This is what Rishi Kapoor tweeted about the poster:

Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL! Here's presenting the first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @SrBachchan and I back after 27 years !!!!! @umeshkshukla @sonypicsindia #TreeTopEntertainment pic.twitter.com/Lf988C1jgP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2018

The teaser of the film was released last month, it showed Amitabh Bachchan as a full-of-life person, who cherishes every moment of his life, whereas his son, Rishi Kapoor is quite the opposite. Their relationship is that of an unusual father-son duo, wherein, they pull each other's leg. Interestingly, Amitabh, in the teaser, says that it would be for the first time a father would send his son to an old-age home. Both, Big B and Rishi Kapoor have used prosthetics for their look.

The movie, which is about a father and son love story, will see the two megastars sharing screen space after 27 years. Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old man, father to a 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor. '102 Not Out' is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is set for release on May 4.

