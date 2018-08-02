102 Not Out: Centenarian survives stroke

national

Bengaluru: Doctors at a private hospital in Whitefield in Karnataka's Bengaluru have successfully treated a 102-year-old man, named Ramaswamy, from being paralysed due to stroke.

He was saved by administering thrombolysis.

Ramaswamy, leading a retired life in Whitefield, one day suddenly started developing weakness in his left hand and leg. His family realised that it wasn't normal weakness and immediately admitted him at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Whitefield.

As his symptoms were similar to a stroke, a team of doctors did an MRI scan of the brain. Later on diagnosis it was found that. Ramaswamy had suffered a stroke and the right side of his brain was not getting sufficient blood supply owing to a blockage in the blood vessel.

"Thrombolysis is a very challenging treatment method in seniors, as with age our brain becomes fragile and strong medication like thrombolysis can lead to bleeding in the brain. In this case, the stroke survivor was 102 years and this was definitely a tough decision. However, after detailed analysis and with the help of the multi-disciplinary team at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Whitefield we have been able to revive him to his old self. With this successful treatment, Ramaswamy becomes the oldest person in the city to have been saved from stroke through medical intervention," said Dr Deepak N, Associate Consultant- Neurologist, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital.

Thrombolysis is a treatment used to dissolve dangerous clots in blood vessels, improve blood flow and prevent damage to tissues and organs.

After the treatment, Ramaswamy was discharged from the hospital within three days and is leading a near normal life now.

"Stroke treatment has been revolutionised, however, awareness about the condition is still in its nascent stage. If treated within the golden hours which is 4.5 hours, patients can be saved from mortality or morbidity caused due to stroke," added Dr Deepak.

Expressing his joy, Ramaswamy said, "Dr Deepak and his team have been extremely supportive to me and my family during the entire treatment. Being paralysed at this age would have put tremendous stress on my family and I am grateful to the hospital for taking the chance and gifting me a life to cheer. Many people at this age don't get lucky so easily, I am grateful that my family took the decision to bring me to the right hands."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is one of the most common neurological conditions causing long-term disability and mortality. In India, it is the second most common cause of death.

