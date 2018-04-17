102 Not Out: Happy street created for Amitabh Bachchan's Badumbaaa

The fun and peppy number was shot on a reel location -- a special street which was created on a set in Mumbai



102 Not Out

Umesh Shukla created a special street to shoot Amitabh Bachchan's Badumbaaa for 102 Not Out. The director says the song reflects the spirit of the film. Badumbaaa features Big B along with actor Rishi Kapoor. The fun and peppy number was shot on a reel location -- a special street which was created on a set in Mumbai.

"We wanted to create a lively set for Badumbaaa. This song reflects the spirit of the film and their characters. So, we wanted to aim at creating a youthful and a vibrant atmosphere for this vivacious song," Shukla said in a statement to IANS.

102 Not Out will portray the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Big B, and his 75-year-old son, played by Rishi, on the silver screen. Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla's Benchmark Pictures, the film is slated to release worldwide on May 4. The film is about a centenarian who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his son in an old age home.

