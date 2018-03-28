102 Not Out: Here's introducing Babulal aka Rishi Kapoor

In his heydays Rishi Kapoor has charmed everyone with his on-screen persona and played characters that always brought a smile on everyone's face



Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out

In his heydays, Rishi Kapoor has charmed everyone with his on-screen persona and played characters that always brought a smile on everyone's face. When the actor made a comeback into films after a gap, he left all moviegoers shell-shocked with his character Rauf Lala in Agneepath.

In his next outing, Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out the actor will be playing a 75-year son, while Amitabh Bachchan plays his 102-year-old father. Kapoor plays Babulal, who has resigned himself to a life of old age stuck in drudgery.

Though Rishi and Amitabh have worked together in many films earlier, this is the first time; they will be seen playing father-son duo on the big screen. It will be fun to see that the duo will entertain the audience this time around.

