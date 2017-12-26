107-year-old grandma finds Rahul Gandhi handsome, Congress chief sends hug

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had an unusual admirer in a 107-year-old wom­an in Bengaluru, who found him 'handsome' and wished to meet him. Gandhi obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her 107th birthday

The pic Bengaluru resident Dipali Sikand shared of her grandmother, while she was cutting a cake on her 107th birthday. pic/twitter

In a tweet, Bengaluru-based woman Dipali Sikand wrote, "Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome !," tweeted Sikand with a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake.

The Congress president responded, "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul."



Rahul Gandhi

Later, Gandhi called her up and Sikand acknowledged, tweeting again, "And as if this was not enough Mr Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her. Each one of them matter."

