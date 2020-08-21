107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19 days after spine surgery

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A 107-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Jalna district recovered from the novel coronavirus in just 10 days. Not only was she under high risk because of her age but she had also undergone spine surgery recently.

She was under treatment along with her four other family members - her 78-year-old daughter, 65 year-old son, and two grandchildren aged 27 and 17. Residents of Mali Pura in old Jalna, the family was admitted to the hospital on August 11 after they tested positive for the infection.

The centenarian had recently undergone spine surgery and when she tested positive for the virus, her old age posed a major challenge in her recovery, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale told PTI.

The family was discharged on Thursday with a heart-warming farewell from the hospital. The family also express their gratitude towards the hospital staff. "We had lost all hope. We survived because of the dedication shown by the medical staff...it is nothing short of a miracle," the centenarian woman's son said before heading home.

District collector Ravindra Binwade and district superintendent of police S Chaitanya, who were present for the farewell, appreciated the efforts of the hospital staff.

As per official data, 6,071 out of the 7,311 people who died of coronavirus in Mumbai were above the age of 50.

(With inputs from agencies)

