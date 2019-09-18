10th Edition of Jagran Film Festival comes to Mumbai

The 10th Jagran Film Festival, the world's largest travelling film festival, is close to reaching Mumbai, its final destination. Cinema fans will witness a series of feature films, In-conversations, Masterclasses, Indian and world panorama sections, homage, country focus, shorts and documentaries from 26th to 29th September 2019.

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Vinay Pathak, Mukesh Chabbra, Anees Bazmee, Gureninder Chaddha, Rohena Gera and Tillotama Shome and many more will be a part of the film festival. The movie lovers will enjoy the respective sessions of these celebrities who will be sharing their experience, knowledge and shooting-time anecdotes that we all want to hear.

Commenting on the festival, Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President - Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan, said, "The festival has reached its final destination- Mumbai. We are honored to have on board renowned names from various cinematic crafts, such as actors, seasoned directors, casting directors and producers. The movie lovers will enjoy the four-day festival that has been rigorously curated for them."

The Mumbai chapter of 10th Jagran Film Festival will have premieres of films like Sir, Lihaaf, Bad Boy Symphony, Satash, Darklight, Do We Belong, Forbidden Tikka Masala, #Gadhvi, Bhayanakam, The Last Elvis, Windows on The World, Daughters of Winter, Shit One Carries, Roots, Axing, Hiroshima Carp Theater, Ghawre Bairey Aaj, Breast and House and more.

The festival started in Delhi on 18th July and has travelled through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. It will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates