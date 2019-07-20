10th Jagran Film Festival Delhi: What happened on Day 2

bollywood

India Premiere of "Widows of Vrindavan", directed by Onir, was screened at the 10th Jagran Film Festival. The Festival showcased several World and India premieres, feature films, short movies/documentaries on its second day

Aparna Sen

The second day of 10th Jagran Film Festival commenced with the in-conversation with Aparna Sen by Rajeev Masand. Many more film personalities like Onir, Pouran Derakhshandeh, Manahel Al Awadhi and Madhumita Sundararaman along with other dignitaries from Argentina as the Country Focus partner and Iran were also present at the second day of 10th JFF.

Interactive Q&A session between Onir, renowned director and the audience present at the screening was organized. Rajnigandha Achiever's Film "Gold" directed by Reema Kagti was also screened.

India Premiere of "Widows of Vrindavan", directed by Onir, was screened at the 10th Jagran Film Festival. The Festival showcased several World and India premieres, feature films, short movies/documentaries on its second day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates