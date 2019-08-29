10th Jagran Film Festival in Dehradun and Meerut from August 30 to September 1

bollywood

The festival will be inaugurated by noted actress Divya Dutta in Dehradun and actor Rajesh Tailang in Meerut

File image of Divya Dutta. Image sourced from mid-day archives

After a successful run in Ranchi and Jamshedpur, the 10th Jagran Film Festival will be held in Dehradun and Meerut from 30th August to 1st September. The schedule of the three-day festival has been released. The festival will be inaugurated by noted actress Divya Dutta in Dehradun and actor Rajesh Tailang in Meerut. Besides film screenings, the festival will feature In-conversation and Q&A with Divya Dutta and Inaamulhaq in Dehradun.

In-conversation with Shreya Mehta, Shefali Shah, and Rajesh Tailang will be conducted in Meerut. Well-known actor Parul Gulati will conduct the Masterclass in Dehradun. Jugal Raja, director of Bunker will also interact with the audience in Dehradun. India premiere of the short film Zoya, starring Rajesh Tailang and directed by Sahirr Sethhi, will be held in Meerut.

Karma and Coolie No. 1 will be screened in Dehradun and Meerut respectively to pay tribute to legendary actor Kader Khan. Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, The Tashkent Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri will be screened as the opening films in Dehradun and Meerut respectively. TVF series Girls Hostel will be screened in both cities. An Argentinian film The Irish Prisoner will also be screened in both cities since Argentina is the country focus partner for this edition of the festival.

The world’s largest travelling film festival received an overwhelming response in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. In-conversations with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa were a great hit with audiences. Manoj Pahwa’s masterclass on Craft of Comedy was also well received. Taiwanese movie Missing Johnny shared by Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre was screened to a packed house in Jamshedpur.

The Jagran Film Festival started in Delhi from 18th July and has travelled to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Gorakhpur, Ranchi and Jamshedpur. The festival will now travel to Dehradun and Meerut through Agra, Hisar, Jalandhar, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal. The travelling festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

To register and to know more details, log on to jff.co.in.

