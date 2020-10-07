Class 10 pass fake doctor nabbed by police

A 37-year-old man from Rajkot was booked by the police for practicing medicine without relevant qualifications and documents, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

The Rajkot police raided the premises of Arvind Narshibhai Parmar after they received information that Parmar was not a real doctor. They later went to his makeshift clinic with witnesses and asked him if he was an allopathic, homeopathic or ayurvedic doctor, to which he did not have any response or documents to prove.

After interrogating Parmar, the police found out that he is a class 10 pass out who hasn’t even completed his schooling and has been masquerading as a doctor.

A case was filed against Parmar under Section 30 of the Gujarat Medical Practice Act, 1963, and Section 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news