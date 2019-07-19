10th Jagran Film Festival Delhi: A quick recap of Day 1

bollywood

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurated the 10th Jagran Film Festival

Honourable guests at the 10th Jagran Film Festival.

The 10th Jagran Film Festival commenced with the inauguration by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Mr. Prakash Javadekar. Notable film personalities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Adil Hussain, Shobu Yarlagadda, Ketan Mehta and renowned film critic Rajeev Masand along with other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

The first day of the film festival started with Cinema Summit session 1 on Future of Cinema…Breaking Language Barriers in Indian Cinema with Shobu Yarlagadda and Ketan Mehta. Followed by Cinema Summit session 2 on Changing Landscape of Bollywood with Farah Khan and in-conversation of Indian Retrospective with Anil Kapoor. All the panel discussions were moderated by film critic Rajeev Masand.

World Premiere of 'Ghawre Bairey Aaj' directed by Aparna Sen, was screened as the Opening Film of 10th Jagran Film Festival. The Festival showcased several World and India premier, feature films, short movies/documentaries on the first day.

4 World/India premiere movies & Documentary: Ghawre Bairey Aaj (World Premier), Hiroshima Carptheater (India Premier), The Right Pocket of the Robe (India Premier) and Paangshu (India Premier)

Feature films: Coolie No. 1 (Homage to Kader Khan), Mr. India (Indian Retrospective of Anil Kapoor), Emotions and Musk

Short films/documentaries: Meal (Opening short film and India Premier), A Monsoon Date, Coral Woman (Feature Documentary), Refugee by Mistake, The Phish Tale, Kulasamy, The Phish Tale, A Strange Night for Mr. Shasmal and The Booth

The Jagran Film Festival kick-started in Delhi on July 18 and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.

To book tickets and other details, logon to jff.co.in.

