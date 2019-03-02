10-year-old girl repeatedly raped, boy booked

crime

When her parents took her for a medical checkup, doctors told them that she was pregnant. When her parents asked her, she told them what had happened

Representational image

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by a boy at a village in Palghar district of

Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The boy, 12, was booked following a complaint lodged

by the girl's parents, police said. "Both the minors are neighbours. As per the complaint, the boy had been raping the girl since the last four months," an official of Mokhada police station said.

A few days back, the girl complained of stomach pain.

When her parents took her for a medical checkup, doctors told them that she was pregnant. When her parents asked her, she told them what had happened. Thereafter, they filed a complaint against the boy, the official said. The boy was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he added. According to police, the boy has not been detained yet and investigation into the case is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever