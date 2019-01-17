10YearsChallenge Bollywood: Bipasha, Shilpa, Daisy, Amrita, others take the challenge

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities are going crazy posting their before and after pictures on social media

Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Diana Penty and Daisy Shah/picture courtesy: Instagram

Social media and its trending topics change daily, and now, the current viral hashtag is the 10 years challenge, where people are sharing their 'before and after' pictures. It's not just the Bollywood or Hollywood celebrities who have joined in the challenge, a lot of social media users are going frenzy uploading their 10 years before and after images.

Diana Penty posted a black and picture of hers, where there's not much of a difference between her in 2019 and 2009. Take a look!

Bipasha Basu, who is known for her sultry body posted: "#10yearchallenge seems fun...love how life makes us all go through so many phases... even in the way we look... I have no reason to complain... life has been awesome in these last 10 years... looking forward always #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife (Race to my new film #Aadat) [sic]

Do you remember Mustafa, the lead actor of Abbas-Mastan's thriller drama Machine? This is how the actor has changed in the last 10 years.

Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur, who is known for hosting reality shows like Indian Idol and more, also posted a picture with the caption: "Yeh lo. Peer pressure mein #10yearchallenge 2008 VS 2018 Both pics are with make up but no filters. The no make up photos look awful so far.. Still looking .. will post soon. [sic]"

Daisy Shah, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3 posted a happy picture on Instagram!

Smiling through it all! #10YearChallenge

Here's what other celebrities have posted:

Amrita Arora:

Anita Hassanandani

Sagarika Ghatge:

Vir Das:

Shilpa Shetty also posted a video on social media with the caption "#Bouncing into the #10yearchallenge be like... Chanced upon this old picture and realised I’m striking the same pose since 2008...#samesamebutdifferent #instagood #hot #beachbody #poser [sic]"

Dia Mirza:

Shruti Haasan:

And here's what Hollywood celebrities are taking up the #10YearsChallenge.

#10yearchallenge #challengeaccepted ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) onJan 15, 2019 at 1:34pm PST

Confessions of a Shopaholic actress Isla Fisher had a funny take on this challenge. The actress posted: "I was stretchmark/spanx/diaper free a decade ago #10yearchallenge [sic]"

I was stretchmark/spanx/diaper free a decade ago #10yearchallenge A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) onJan 14, 2019 at 9:09pm PST

The #10YearsChallenge is taking the internet by storm, let's see which other Bollywood celebrities take up the challenge.

