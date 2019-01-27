10-yr-old boy killed, girl injured after truck rams into their hut

crime

The deceased has been identified as Aman and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The hunt is on to trace the truck driver who fled the spot

Representational image

Ghazipur: A 10-year-old boy was killed while his sister sustained injuries when a truck rammed into their hut here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place in Kasera Pokhra village under the Zamania police station area late Friday night when the front wheel of the truck carrying sand exploded, they said.

The truck rammed into the hut killing the boy and injuring his sister, police added. The deceased has been identified as Aman, Station House Officer Hemant Kumar Singh said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. The hunt is on to trace the truck driver who fled the spot, the SHO said.

In a similar case, a speeding car rammed into a 24-year-old pedestrian on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) when she was returning home after meeting a friend, injuring her seriously.

The impact of the accident caught on CCTV, was so severe that the woman, Sailee Prakash Rane, was thrown into the air before falling on the concrete road near Durga Nagar, Jogeshwari East. After the accident, the car smashed into an electric pole and halted. The driver, a retired government employee, rushed Sailee to hospital in an autorickshaw. While MIDC police have registered a case, he has not been arrested.

