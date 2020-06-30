11 killed as militants attack Pak Stock Exchange

Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building here with guns and grenades on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire.

The militants, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades at the main gate of the building. Armed with automatic machine guns and explosives, they tried to enter into the compound, which leads to the building, through a parking lot but forces foiled their attack within the compound itself, Deputy Superintendent of Police (South), Jamil Ahmed said.

"They lobbed hand grenades and opened fire initially at the compound entrance to force themselves into the compound but one of them was killed immediately and that pushed them back," he said. The police and Rangers' officials arrived at the scene and killed all the four terrorists. Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were killed in the exchange of fire at the compound. Two civilians also died.

The Balochistan Liberation Army-linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack. Pime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and said the country is determined to root out terrorism from its soil.

