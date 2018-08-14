11 injured in grenade attack in Pakistan's Baluchistan province

international

Representational image

At least 11 people were injured in a grenade attack in Baluchistan province today, police said. Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at a shop situated at Masjid Road in Nushki area, they said.

All the 11 injured have been admitted in a hospital and their condition are stable now, they said.

