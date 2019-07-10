11 kids who won against cancer and in sport

national

The children were accompanied by their parents and doctors

Eleven Indian children, who have successfully fought life-threatening cancer at a tender age, recently got an opportunity to compete in an international sports event in Moscow called the World Children’s Winners Games. The event encourages kids from around the globe to participate in a series of indoor and outdoor sports.

The Indian team returned home yesterday after the event that was held from July 4 to 7. They were all smiles at the Mumbai International Airport after their Air India flight touched down at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. Full of stories about their achievements and new friends, "each child was accompanied by one parent, doctor and a manager," said the airport security officer Nitin Save who welcomed the returning team, along with Air India official Amishi Honawar. It was a heartwarming occasion and a celebration that went beyond winning medals, Honawar said.

Save was the one coordinating the event from India, in memory of his 12-year-old daughter Duhita who lost her battle against cancer in June 2014. The team won a total of 17 medals consisting of nine gold medals, four silver and four bronze - the maximum medals won by any participating team. The expenses of the entire tour were borne by the Russian agency which organises the annual event.

