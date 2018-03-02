11 killed in 2 accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Eleven people were killed and seven injured in two separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh late last night, the police said today





Eleven people were killed and seven injured in two separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh late last night, the police said today. Eight pilgrims were killed and one was grievously injured when their car fell in a gorge eight kilometres from Swarghat on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, they said.

The car was returning to Amritsar from Manikaran when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, DSP Anil Sharma said, adding seven people died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at Nalagarh hospital. A case has been registered in the incident and the bodies have been sent to Bilaspur fore post-mortem, the officer said.

In another incident, three people, including a couple, were killed on the spot and six were injured when a state transport bus on its way to Delhi from Bir Biling collided with a car near Una last night, the police said. The car, carrying 10 people, who were returning to Fatehpur in Kangra from Haridwar. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Una, from where four were referred to PGI, Chandigarh as their condition was serious, they said.

A case has been registered against the bus driver and investigation is underway, SP of Una Devakar Sharma said.

