11 killed in arson attack on Iranian teahouse

Representational Picture

At least 11 people were killed in an arson attack on a teahouse in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on Tuesday, police said. According to a police official, some people set the teahouse in Khuzestan province on fire deliberately, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters rescued over 40 people from the blaze. Five people were injured.

The motive behind the attack was personal dispute, said Sardar Abbaszadeh, the chief commander of Khuzestan Police Force. The suspects were arrested and they confessed to the crime, he said.

