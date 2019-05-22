11 killed in Arunachal militant attack

national

Director General of Police S B K Singh put the death toll at 11

MLA Tirong Aboh. Pic/Facebook

Suspected NSCN militants on Tuesday gunned down sitting MLA and NPP assembly poll candidate Tirong Aboh and ten others, including his son and security personnel, in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a police officer said.

Director General of Police S B K Singh put the death toll at 11. Aboh, 41, was on his way to his constituency from Assam, along with family members, three police personnel and a poll agent, when the suspected NSCN rebels opened fire at their vehicles near 12 Mile area in the district at around 11.30 am, Singh told PTI.

One security officer was injured, while the MLA and ten others were killed on the spot. Expressing his shock over the incident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the perpetrators will be hunted down.

Minister blames 'a political rival'

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Kumar Waii suspects 'political rivalry' behind the killing of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others. " I condemn this incident. This kind of incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important. A political rival has done this," said the state home minister.

