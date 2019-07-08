11 MLAs of Karnataka Congress-JD(S) combine resign

national

Speaker says he will go through the resignations on Tuesday

Dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajuibhai Vala in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Bengaluru: In a severe jolt to the 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka, eight Congress and three Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislators on Saturday submitted their resignations in the Assembly Speaker's office.

"I came to know from my personal secretary that 11 legislators gave resignation letters in my office. They were acknowledged with receipts. I will go through them on Tuesday (July 9) as I am on leave on Monday," Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told reporters at his residence.

Meanwhile, state in-charge KC Venugopal, who was in Kerala, rushed to Bengaluru to meet the Congress MLAs. The eight Congress MLAs who resigned are Pratapgauda Patil (Maski), BC Patil (Hirekerur), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur) and Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), ST Somashekar (Yeshvantpur) and SN Subba Reddy (KGF in Kolar).

The three JD-S MLAs are AH Vishwanath (Hunsur), N Narayana Gowda (KR Pete) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmim).

'Cong needs Gen Next leader'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday backed a young leader to galvanise the Congress in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's resignation as the party President.

Pointing to the growing youth population in the country, the CM urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to look for Gandhi's replacement in a charismatic Gen Next leader, who can enthuse the people with his pan-India appeal and grassroots presence.

