11-month-old boy dies during operation in Hyderabad

An 11-month-old boy died here on Saturday during his circumcision operation allegedly due to doctors' negligence. The family of the infant has filed a police complaint against the doctors of Niloufer Government Hospital, where he was admitted after suffering from the urination problem.

According to police, a complaint was registered last night, alleging negligence on the part of the doctors.

