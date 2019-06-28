11-year-old boy has narrow escape after tablet explodes next to him on bed

international

The eleven-year-old boy had a narrow escape after his tablet, which was charging near exploded and burnt a hole in the mattress on which he was sleeping

A picture of the exploded tablet posted on Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service official website

In what could be a beautiful morning turned out to be a horrific incident, when an eleven-year-old boy had a narrow escape after he realised there was burnt a hole in the mattress of the bed that he was sleeping on.

The 11-year-old Callum Hewkin from Burntwood, England, had a narrow escape as the tablet which he plugged for charging overnight exploded in his room thereby creating a burnt hole on his bed.

Callum left his tablet for charging all through the night. It was only when he woke up that he realised what had transpired at night when he found his tablet stuck to his mattress and which had burnt a hole beneath it.



A screen of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service showing electrical fire

The 11-year-old boy's room was filled with smoke and fire could have started if the situation was neglected for another ten minutes. But luckily for Callum, his father Stewart Hewkin had called in the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to douse off the fire.

On the official website of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the team issued a warning to the citizens after the tablet explosion incident came to limelight.

"The family bought the tablet brand new four years ago and it was connected to the genuine charger but had become hot whilst plugged in from 9 pm the night before. The tablet burnt the bedding and the mattress down to the springs. Fortunately for the family, it did not develop into a major fire but had smouldered throughout the night. When the boy awoke the next morning, he discovered the hole in his bed, and his room was covered in a layer of black soot," read the report by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

In his report, CSO and Firefighter Brad Robins said that the family was greatly shocked by the incident and while warning the citizens, he requested them to not leave items charging on materials that could catch fire when hot.

In the past too, the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has received electrical fire calls and in order to create awareness among the citizens, they took to their Facebook page and shared an Electrical Safety advice with their fans and followers to curb electrical fire incidents.

