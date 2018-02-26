11-year-old boy injured in celebratory firing in Muzaffarnagar

The incident took place last night and a case has been registered at the Babri police station, they said

Muzaffarnagar: A 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Sonya village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last night and a case has been registered at the Babri police station, they said. The boy, Rahul, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and his condition has been stated as serious, police said.

Police have launched a search to nab the accused.

