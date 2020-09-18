11 Years of Wanted: The Rise And Resurgence of Salman Khan

Salman Khan's career could be split into two parts- Pre Wanted and Post Wanted. The pre-2009 Salman Khan was only Salman Khan, the media and the paparazzi were yet to stuff his ears with the screams of 'Bhai Bhai.' His performances were tilted more towards drama and comedy. So on one hand, if we had sincere attempts like Partner and Jaan-E-Mann, some were major misfires like Marigold and Yuvvraaj.

Came a certain Prrabhudeva in his career with a certain remake of a blockbuster South Indian film. After Aamir Khan's Ghajini, this was the next remake in the offering. Khan played the role of a charming undercover officer under the disguise of a crook. He was named Radhe, and it can only be ironic that the film that revived his career back in 2003 as well also had him play a man called Radhe (Tere Naam).

Deva shoots Khan's entry scene with care. A pulsating background score accompanies his silhouette proceeding towards the camera. He stands still, almost expressionless, and begins beating a dozen bad guys, or perhaps even more, to pulp, and with ease and enigma. This was Khan at his entertaining and energetic best.

Also surprising (in a good way) was to see his dance. The stiffness was suddenly gone, he was dancing with delight, and nonchalantly matching steps with Deva himself in the thunderous track, Jalwa. The song also has Govinda. To see Khan dance with Govinda and Deva requires a certain sense of disbelief, but the man does succeed to move, proving he has no two left feet.

After the success of this actioner, Khan found his way to the top, with EID being his lucky festival. The bandwagon continued with Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, and so on. The festival has somewhat become synonymous with the actor in the last decade. He now reunites with Deva for Radhe, and his fans are desperately waiting for the cinemas to reopen to catch him on the big screen again. Will the name prove to be third time lucky for him?

