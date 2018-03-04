11,018 motorists booked for traffic violations on Holi by Mumbai police

More than 2000 traffic cops were deployed on the streets on Friday for keeping watch on traffic violations

Representational Picture

Mumbai: Seeing massive surge in the traffic violations cops booked 11, 018 motorist on the day Holi was celebrated. This is biggest number of violation in last three years. Also, during Drunk and drive, cops nabbed 743 motorist in 24 hours. The number is more than double of 2017, where 317 riders were booked for drunk driving.

More than 2000 traffic cops were deployed on the streets on Friday for keeping watch on traffic violations. Local police station staff was also asked to keep bandobast to avoid any untoward incident. Interestingly, police station staff caught more offenders compare to traffic cops.

Traffic cops on Holi day caught, 1342 riders without helmet, 186 for riding triple seat, 19 for rash driving and 2403 for over speeding, 1030 were booked for other offences. Whereas, police stations were also involved in the law enforcement, they booked 3075 riders without helmet, 348 for parking vehicle at wrong place and 1866 for other violations.

In 2017, cops had booked 317 riders for the offence, in total 4641 were booked for violating various traffic rules. In 2016, 474 cases of drunk and drive were reported. In 2017 traffic violations were reduced by 25 % compare to year 2016.

