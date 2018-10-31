113 Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon

international

Representational picture

The Lebanese army has arrested 113 Syrian refugees in Adayse, Marjeyoun, for entering Lebanon illegally, media reported.

According to the National News Agency, some of these refugees stayed in Lebanon without legal papers or expired documents, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Lebanon is hosting 976,000 registered Syrian refugees, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, while the government estimates the true number of Syrian refugees in the country at 1.5 million.

A big number of Syrian refugees entered Lebanon in an illegal way. Lebanese General Security issued in August a decision to allow illegal Syrian refugees to go back to Syria.

Illegal Syrian residents in Lebanon can pay fines and return home, which would allow them to enter Lebanon in a legal way in the future. However, they will be denied access to Lebanon permanently if refusing to pay fines.

