Mumbai Crime: Man kills 11-year-old boy seeking revenge on his father

The child, identified as Suraj Dyaneshwar Bhoir, is a Std IV student. He is the only son of his father, who is an electrician. Police said, on Wednesday, the boy left for school at 8 am



Representational Image

An 11-year-old boy was found murdered at Nandeni village on Wednesday morning. The Murbad police said they have detained the child's uncle for the murder. The uncle, identified as Jaywant Bhoir, has told the police that he believed he had lost his job as a watchman because of the boy's father.

The child, identified as Suraj Dyaneshwar Bhoir, is a Std IV student. He is the only son of his father, who is an electrician. Police said, on Wednesday, the boy left for school at 8 am. Around 9 am, the police got a call about a boy being found dead near the school.

Murbad police station PI, Ajay Vasave said, "The boy was attacked with a sickle, which the accused left behind at the crime scene. The boy's teachers said he had left the class to go to the washroom and was then seen talking to his uncle outside." Vasave said, "Later, the schoolchildren found his body at his uncle's under construction home, which is next to the school."

SP Mahesh Patil said, "The boy's father had got Bhoir a job as a watchman in a housing complex. But, Bhoir had been unable to go to work for a few days as he was unwell. The boy's father then told Bhoir to go back to work or he would risk losing it. When Bhoir went back, his employer told him to take a few more days off. Thinking this meant that he had lost his job, he blamed the boy's father and wanted revenge."

Also read: Mumbai: Juhu boy who went missing found dead in Versova mangrove patch

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates