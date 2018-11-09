11-year-old boy takes car on joyride after mother confiscates PlayStation

crime

She went to bed after the argument, only to be awakened by a phone call from the boys' father, who said he saw their son driving the SUV

Representational Image

An 11-year-old boy in Cleveland is facing charges for stealing his mother’s 2013 Dodge Durango for a ride leading to a high-speed chase by police.

According to Cleveland.com, the boy, whose name was not released by the police, apparently stole his mother's SUV following an argument between them which led her to take away his PlayStation.

After the argument, she went to bed and woke up to a phone call from the boy’s father, who said that he saw their son driving the SUV.

As per local station WEWS TV, the boy drove the SUV recklessly speeding at above 70 mph and crashing the SUV into a parked truck. However, he was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he underwent treatment for minor injuries.

As a matter of fact, this is not the first time that the boy took the family’s car out for an illegal joyride. It was also reported that last year in October, the boy led the police on a 50-mile chase on an interstate before being nabbed.

The boy was charged with a felony in juvenile court, where a judge ruled that he was incompetent to stand trial. The charges against him were dismissed.

Currently, he faces possible felony charges at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Yahoo. com

Police said that the boy is going through attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder and oppositional defiant disorder, Inside Edition reported.

