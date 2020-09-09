12 booked for cutting cake in open, bursting crackers defying COVID-19 rules

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat police recently busted a birthday party where a group was celebrating with firecrackers. They have been booked for violation of COVID-19 rules.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, on Friday midnight, Ramol police personnel who were patrolling in their jurisdiction received a message stating that around 20 to 25 people have gathered at Nirant Chowkdi in Vastra and were bursting firecrackers and making a lot of noise.

The police reached the spot and found around 10 people gathered to cut a cake amid loud cheers. A police official said that none of them were wearing face mask nor were they maintaining social distance.

After seeing the cops, they tried to escape, thus causing a commotion. However, the cops managed to catch hold of a person who was identified as Neeraj Maliwad (40), a resident of Kalptaru residency in Vastral.

During the investigation, Maliwad told cops that the group was celebrating the birthday of a friend identified as Yash Khatik. The Ramol police booked Maliwad, Khatika, and 10 others under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

