12 dead in Rajasthan rainstorm, Agra-Dholpur train movement affected

Train movement was also affected on the Agra-Dholpur railway line due to the heavy rain. Parts of Dholpur suffered waterlogging as well, thus, disrupting normal life

Rainstorm in Rajasthan. Pic/YouTube

Jaipur (Rajasthan): At least 12 people which includes seven people in Dholpur and five in Bharatpur died in Eastern Rajasthan after a rainstorm hit the region on Wednesday night.

Of late, rain and storms hit the northern belt of the country as pre-monsoon conditions set in. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm in Eastern Rajasthan for Wednesday.

As per the forecast, the harsh weather conditions will continue till Friday.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning as light rains brought the mercury down below the normal level. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, said a MeT department official. The city received 5.4 mm of rainfall. Humidity was recorded at 67 per cent.

- mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

