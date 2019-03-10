12 die in a plane crash in Colombia

international

Representational picture

Bogota (Colombia): Twelve people died in a plane crash here on Saturday. According to Colombia's Civil Defense, the accident took place when the flight was travelling between San Jose del Guaviare to Villavicencio, reported CNN.

The plane was found in La BendiciÃ³n, near Villavicencio and had called in the emergency at 10:40 am, according to Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority.

Meanwhile, the authorities are working to identify the passengers. The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

A statement of condolence on those who died in the crash was released by the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority.

