12 feared dead, four missing in landslide in Titli-hit Odisha

Relief and restoration work is on at full speed, and compensation package for the affected will be announced soon, assures Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

A damaged mobile tower struck down due to Cyclone Titli, at Barua village in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

At least 12 people were feared dead and four others missing in a landslide triggered by heavy rain after cyclone Titli in Odisha's Gajapati district, Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi said yesterday.

The incident occurred when villagers took shelter in a cave-like structure following very heavy rainfall on Friday evening, he added. "There are reports of death of 12 people in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Baraghara village under the Rayagada block in Gajapati district. We are verifying these reports," Sethi said, adding, four people were missing and feared trapped under the debris.



Fishermen at Gopalpur, in Ganjam, Odisha. Pics/PTI

The district collector of Gajapati has also been asked to visit the spot to ascertain the situation and give a detailed report, he said. After getting the report, financial assistance will be provided to the affected as per government provisions, Sethi said. He also said the area where the landslide took place was remote and the roads to location were blocked by uprooted trees.

A rescue team, including personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, rushed to the area ravaged by incessant rainfall. The cyclone had made a landfall on Thursday southwest of Gopalpur near Palasa, said an official.

Parents in Odisha rush to name babies after the cyclone

Several mothers have rushed to name their newborns after the cyclone Titli that has left behind a trail of destruction in the state. Several families in the affected districts of Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have named their newborn daughters 'Titli', as the children were born either before the very severe cyclone's arrival in the coast or after it made landfall.

Release Rs 1,200 crore: AP govt urges Centre

The Andhra Pradesh government yesterday requested the Centre to release Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief for restoration measures in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. In a letter to the PM, CM N Chandrababu Naidu pegged cost of damaged properties, crops and infrastructure at Rs 2,800 crore.

1.27l Approximate number of people accommodated in temporary shelters

963 Total number of relief centres set up across Odisha for those displaced

60l Approximate number of people affected in the state after the cyclone hit

