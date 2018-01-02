12 injured in New York apartment fire

New York City Fire Department tweeted that over 200 fire fighters "continue to operate on scene this morning of a 6-alarm fire, 1547 Commonwealth Ave" in Bronx

Representational Picture

At least 12 persons were injured early on Tuesday after a huge fire tore through an apartment building in New York, reports said. The fire started in the Bronx building at about 5.30 a.m. and spread to multiple floors, express.co.uk reported.

While none of the casualties is thought to be in life-threatening condition, further details of the injuries are not known. The blaze comes several days after another fire in New York City, started by a three-year-old playing with a stove, claimed the lives of 12 people.

