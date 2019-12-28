12 killed as plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many survive

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Almaty: Twelve people died when a plane carrying 100 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city on Friday and slammed into a house, but many onboard survived.

A video released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee showed the 23-year-old plane operated by budget carrier Bek Air torn into pieces with its nose crushed into a collapsed house.

The aircraft disappeared from the radar minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am on its way to the capital Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and five crew members

It hit a concrete barrier and then slammed into a two-storey building near the city's boundary northeast of the airport. Kazakhstan responded to the crash by grounding the Fokker model, which makes up the whole of the Bek Air fleet, and launched an investigation.

The country's emergencies committee released a list of 12 people who died, including the captain, revising down earlier tolls provided by officials and media. The health ministry said 53 people were injured, nine of them children, adding that 10 adults were in critical condition. Victims included the captain Marat Muratbayev, as well as Rustam Kaidarov, a 79-year-old retired general who headed an association of former top military officials, and 35-year-old Dana Kruglova, a journalist from the private Informburo news agency.

A purported recording of communications between a dispatcher at Almaty airport and the Bek Air crew that was broadcast by Russian private media REN TV heard the craft's pilot wish the dispatcher a "good day" before being cleared for takeoff.

53

Total no. of people injured

