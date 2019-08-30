1.2 million people against suspension of UK Parliament

international

It came as thousands of people marched outside Westminster on Wednesday evening, just hours after Johnson announced he would suspend Parliament from mid-September until October 14

A demonstrator, wearing a mask depicting Boris Johnson, protests outside the gates to Downing Street in central London. Pic/AFP

London:

More than a million people have signed a petition against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend the country's Parliament in the second week of September, just weeks before the Brexit deadline on October 31.

By early Thursday it had garnered over 1.2 million signatures and was increasing by around 1,000 per minute, ten times the amount required for the issue to be debated in the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of lawmaking, reports Efe news.

The petition says, "Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved until and unless the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled."

It came as thousands of people marched outside Westminster on Wednesday evening, just hours after Johnson announced he would suspend Parliament from mid-September until October 14.

Sept 3

Day MPs will reconvene again

Oct 14

Day for the Queen's Speech

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates