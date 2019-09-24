12-month driving ban for six-time offender Shane Warne

Australia Test great Shane Warne was yesterday banned from driving for 12 months after his sixth speeding offence in a two-year period. The former leg-spinner admitted breaking a 40-miles-per-hour (64 kmph) limit in a hired Jaguar in London last year, a magistrates' court heard. Warne, 50, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47 mph early on August 23, 2018. Warne had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five previous speeding offences. Warne, who lives in west London, was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 (Rs 1.60 lakh) to the court.

"The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter," said deputy district judge Adrian Turner. "There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today. Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences. A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned," he added.

