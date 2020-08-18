COVID-19: 12 of Sharad Pawar's staffers test positive at his home

The BMC is expected to conduct a fever clinic in the periphery of Sharad Pawar's house. Pic/Suresh Karkera

At least 12 staff of NCP boss Sharad Pawar at his house in Mumbai are reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the octogenarian leader's report after a COVID-19 test is negative, and he has avoided meeting people since Monday.

His family members have also tested negative. According to information, five of the infected staff are among the security personnel, and others include a cook and various aides at Pawar's south Mumbai residence, Silver Oak. The leader was not in contact with any of them.

Pawar had to return from Pune on Sunday because of the concerns. He is doing well, but will not meet people. The BMC is expected to conduct a fever clinic in the periphery of Pawar's residence.

