12 percent rise in #metoo movement in US

international

The data was released by the US Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC)

New federal data indicates that sexual harassment claims have increased 12 per cent year-over-year following the revelations about disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The data was released by the US Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC). It said that the charges filed with the EEOC alleging sexual harassment increased by 12 per cent from fiscal year 2017.

It also said in a press release that it had filed 66 harassment lawsuits in 2017, a 50 per cent increase from the year prior. The report said that over the previous seven years, harassment claims had declined from 7,944 in 2010 to 6,696 in 2017. The EEOC's preliminary data showed an increase to about 7,500 claims in 2018, the highest level since 2012.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever