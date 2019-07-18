12 presumed dead in arson at Japan film studio

international

A man is suspected of starting the fire early Thursday. He is among those injured in a hospital

Representational image

Tokyo: According to a Japanese fire official, at least 12 people are presumed dead and more could be missing after they were trapped by fire at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto. Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara says 35 others are reported injured, some of them critically. He says firefighters found 12 people who are presumed dead inside the three-story building that was gutted by the blaze.

According to him, there are several others, up to 18, who could not be reached but it is not clear if all those had reported to work Thursday. A man is suspected of starting the fire early on Thursday. He is among those injured in a hospital. Japanese authorities stated that at least 38 people have been injured, after a man started a fire at a famous animation production studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto prefectural police say the fire broke out on Thursday morning at a three-story building of Kyoto Animation after a man burst in and spread unidentified liquid that set off the blaze. Fire department officials say 10 of the injured are in serious condition. Rescue officials set up a tent outside the building to provide first aid and sort out the injured. Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from AP