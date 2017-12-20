12 reported dead as foreign tourist bus crashes in Mexico

At least 12 people died when a bus carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins in eastern Mexico flipped over on a highway early today, officials said

At least 12 people died when a bus carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins in eastern Mexico flipped over on a highway early today, officials said. Seven Americans and two citizens of Sweden are among the injured, according to Quintana Roo state Civil Defense spokesman Vicente Martin, who said authorities haven't yet established the nationalities of the dead.



Mexican police officers and paramedics work in the scene of a road accident, where a bus driving tourists to Chacchoben archaeological zone overturned between El Cafetal and Mahahual, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico on December 19, 2017. At least eleven tourists who arrived in the Mexican Caribbean on a US cruise ship were killed and another 20 injured in a road accident on Tuesday when they were heading to an archaeological zone, the Quintana Roo state government reported. Pic/ AFP

Video images from the scene showed the bus on its side in vegetation off the two-lane highway, with some survivors lying on the pavement while others walked around. Martin said the crash occurred as the bus was on its way to the ruins at Chacchoben, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Tulum. The cause of the accident was under investigation. Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company involved, said in a statement that the bus was carrying tourists who had arrived to the coastal town of Mahahual aboard a cruise ship. In addition to the tourists, a guide and driver were aboard the bus, the company said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go