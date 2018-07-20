12 teachers injured in road accident in Haryana

The teachers of Arya School were headed for Bhiwani in a jeep when the accident occurred, Bhiwani police station in-charge Deshraj said, adding that most of the victims were stuck inside the vehicle for quite some time after the mishap

Representational Picture

Twelve school teachers sustained injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with an oil tanker on the Bhiwani-Loharu road near Lohani village here today, police said.

The injured included seven women and five men, he said. They were rushed to the Chaudhary Bansilal Hospital here, the officer said, adding that four among them were in critically condition and were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

