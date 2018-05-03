12 trekkers arrested for straying into restricted area of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

Sahyadri Tiger Reserve officials book group after they stray 20 kilometres into restricted area; let them off after they pay for bail



The seasoned trekkers went into the area despite numerous signboards warning that entering the forest without permission is an offence

A group of 12 trespassing trekkers is facing jail after entering a restricted area in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Satara. They were arrested on April 30 by the forest department (FD) officials from the reserve after they'd covered almost 20 kilometres illegally. The group was produced before court and released on bail. The seasoned trekkers walked into the area despite numerous signboards along the reserve stating that entering the forest without permission is an offence.

Speaking to mid-day, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Suresh Salunkhe said, "Around 5 pm on April 30, we were patrolling in Shirshendev beat, when we noticed the group of 12 strolling in the prohibited area. The professional trekkers were from Pune and had covered almost 20 kilometres illegally."

Knew the route

FD registered an offence on May 1 under sections 27 and 51 of the Indian Forest Act, 1972, against Tushar Nikam, Sachin Gaikwad, Bhalchandra Gosavi, Rakesh Dhimate, Mohan Chunde, Vitthol Irakshetty, Abhijeet Dhavale, Manish Kulkarni, Kiran Taware, Sandeep Patil, Subhash Barade and Sadashiv Amrate. Soon after, they were produced in the Patan Taluka court and granted bail after they furnished a security of R19,000 each.

"They knew the route. At various locations, the forest department has already put up signboards, which clearly state that entering the forest without permission is an offence, and that people can be booked for trespassing in the area. The trekkers claimed that they had lost their way and were unaware of the rules. This reason of theirs is difficult to digest," added Salunkhe.

Planned to trek through

While interacting with the group, FD officials got to know that they had arrived in the wee hours till Nandivshe village in Chiplun on public transport and begun trekking. Around 5 pm, they came to the reserve. "They had planned on trekking through the forested patch of the reserve and reach Jungli Jaigadh in Ratnagiri, which is a famous tourist point. There is a trail passing through our sanctuary that we have already closed, but some people still illegally risk their lives and trek. The group planned to stay in Ratnagiri till the next morning, after which they were going to head back to Pune via public transport," added the official.

FD officials told mid-day that the group requested them to let them go, promising they would not enter again, but officials told them that they would have to be booked for trespassing in the forest area. The field director of the reserve, V Clement Ben said, "The reserve is a protected area and entering the forest without any valid permission is an offence, which gives FD the power to book the people for trespassing. There have been instances where we have got tip-offs from our sources about trekkers and other people illegally entering the park and action has been taken as per the provisions of WLPA 1972."

Rs 19,000

Bail amount each member of the group had to pay