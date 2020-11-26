12-year-old boy found dead on his birthday, police suspect suicide

A 12-year-old boy died allegedly by suicide on his birthday at his home in Noida Sector 18, said police on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that the incident occurred on November 24.

"On November 24, we got information that a child died by suicide on his birthday. Possibly, his family rebuked him. An investigation is being done," Singh said.

