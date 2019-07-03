12-year-old boy quits wrestling, coach kills him

crime

The accused who was training the boy in wrestling went to his house and shot him when he refused to resume with his training

A 12-year-old budding wrestler was shot dead by his coach at his residence in Chandigarh on Saturday night. The boy was sleeping with his elder sister on the roof of his house when the accused identified as Som Prakash Bhardwaj shot him. The coach has been booked for murder and a case under Arms Act has been registered against him at Rai police station.

The deceased was training in wrestling at the coach's residence in Dadri district since February last year. The boy's mother and elder bother also moved there with him. In the first week of June this year, the boy returned home and refused to continue with his training. Preliminary investigations revealed that his elder brother had some issues with the coach and brought him back home.



According to Times of India, the accused had visited the boy's family on Saturday to convince the boy and his parents to return for the training in Dadri. After the first unsuccessful attempt, the accused again visited the family late in the night and went to the roof where the boy and his sister were sleeping. He fired at the boy from a close range and managed to flee from the spot.



"As of now we only know that the deceased's refusal to rejoin the training led to the incident. Other details could emerge after we arrest the accused. We have sent police teams to arrest him. The boy's body has been handed over to his family after an autopsy," stated Anil Kumar, the SHO of Rai police station.

