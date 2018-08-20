12-year-old child, three teenagers drown while bathing in a pond

national

Representational picture

Three teenagers and a 12-year-old child drowned while taking bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district yesterday, a police official said. The deceased were residents of Koda village in Fatehgarh tehsil, said Deep Singh, the head constable at Sangad police station.

They were identified as Bhupatdan (17), Ravindra (15), Ramesh (12) and their cousin Praveen (13). The family members of the deceased refused to handover bodies for postmortem, Singh said.

