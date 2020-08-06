12-yr-old sexually assaulted, battling for life at AIIMS

A 12-year-old was sexually assaulted and brutally attacked in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar West area on Tuesday evening. The girl has also sustained brutal injuries and is battling for her life at AIIMS. The Delhi police have formed several teams to arrest the accused. "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections including attempt to murder and the POCSO Act, and further investigation is underway," said a senior police officer. According to the police, the incident took place at the girl's house on Tuesday evening when she was alone.



Later, she was found critically injured and bleeding profusely. The minor was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors referred her to AIIMS after providing first aid. Police said that she was found in a blood-soaked condition and the injury marks that she sustained on the back of her head and body seem to have been inflicted by a sharp weapon.



The minor girl is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and her condition is said to be critical.



A case has been filed against unidentified accused under POCSO Act and on charges of attempt to murder. An investigation is underway and cops are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene in their hunt for the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever